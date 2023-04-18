Motorcycles to be allowed on Padma Bridge from 20 April

TBS Report
18 April, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2023, 03:15 pm

Photo: TBS
Motorbikes will be allowed to cross the Padma Bridge from 20 April after eight months of hiatus.

The motorcycles will be allowed to move through the service lane of the main bridge as per the rules starting 6am on 20 April, said Minister of Road Transport and Bridges Obaidul Quader following a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Tuesday (18 April).

He said, the speed limit for motorcycles on the Padma bridge will be 60km per hour. Fines will be imposed in case of violation of the rules and if necessary, the facility will be closed again, added the minister.

Previously on the day, a special ferry service began its operation for passenger motorcycles to cross the Padma River prior to Eid-ul-Fitr.

Earlier Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) decided to ferry motorcycles on the Shimulia-Majhirkandi route of Padma River for the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.

Following BIWTC's request, bridge authorities allowed ferries to run through the pillars 22-23, and 38-39 of Padma Bridge in a letter signed by Project Director Md Shafiqul Islam on 13 April.

The Bridges Division banned motorcycles on the bridge from 27 June 2022 as the pressure of motorbikes overwhelmed the toll plaza employees and two bikers died in a crash on the bridge on 26 June.
 

