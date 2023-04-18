Special ferry service for crossing motorcycles begins operation

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 April, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 18 April, 2023, 10:29 am

Special ferry service for crossing motorcycles begins operation

TBS Report
18 April, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 18 April, 2023, 10:29 am
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A special ferry service, initiated by Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC), for passenger motorcycles to cross the Padma River began its operation today.

At 6.50am on Tuesday, Ferry Kalmilata left Munshiganj's Shimulia Ghat for Shariatpur's Majhikandi Ghat with 169 motorcycles and drivers and passengers on it, BIWTC Manager (Commercial) Jamal Hossain confirmed.

He said two medium-sized ferries - Kalmilata and Kunjalata - will be used every three hours on the Shimulia-Majhirkandi route to cross motorcycles, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

"The number of ferries may be increased later if the pressure heightens, and the service will continue after Eid as per the demand," he said.

The old VIP ferry ghat no 4 of Shimulia will be used for ferry movement, he added.

"The fare has been fixed at Tk150 for each motorcycle," he noted, adding that hundreds of motorcycles are waiting in the wharf area to cross the river.

Earlier Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) decided to ferry motorcycles on the Shimulia-Majhirkandi route of Padma River for the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr

Following BIWTC's request, bridge authorities allowed ferries to run through the pillars 22-23, and 38-39 of Padma Bridge in a letter signed by Project Director Md Shafiqul Islam on 13 April.
 

