Momen urges to ensure sustainable return of Rohingyas

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said Bangladesh would like to categorically reiterate that the earliest repatriation of all forcibly displaced Rohingyas back to their ancestral homeland in Rakhine in safety and dignity.

The minister made the call while addressing the 21st Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting (CFAMM) held virtually in London on Thursday.

Momen also called upon key Commonwealth members including the UK, Commonwealth Chair-in-Office, to engage with Myanmar for its compliance with the 'Provisional Measures' by the ICJ and expedite return of the Rohingyas to their ancestral homes in Myanmar.

British Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss specially highlighted Commonwealth's agenda on Rohingya under country situation in Bangladesh, while UK's Commonwealth Minister Lord Ahmad praised Bangladesh's humanitarian leadership in sheltering the Rohingyas and reaffirmed the UK's continued diplomatic efforts for safe and sustainable return of the Rohingyas to Myanmar.

On the question of Covid vaccines, the foreign minister reiterated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's call for vaccines to be delivered as global public goods without discrimination and disparity and urged Commonwealth Ministers to raise collective voices for early and equitable distribution of vaccines under the COVAX.

Lauding Sheikh Hasina's global climate leadership, Momen thanked the Commonwealth for recognising the 48-member Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) for the first time and proposed shared climate prosperity projects between the CVF and Commonwealth under the Climate Finance Action Hub.

The foreign minister also informed the meeting that as the lead country for the Commonwealth Business-to-Business Connectivity Cluster, Bangladesh hosted the first virtual High-level B2B Connectivity Dialogue last year, promoting a tech-driven low-carbon business recovery model, and a Commonwealth digital marketplace.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and the Governor of the Commonwealth Board of Governors Saida Muna Tasneem participated in the meeting and presented the report on the Commonwealth Ministerial Group on Guyana meeting chaired by Bangladesh foreign minister last Tuesday.

