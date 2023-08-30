Momen to hold talks with Russian FM Lavrov on 7 September

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a meeting with heads of foreign media outlets in Moscow, Russia, February 15, 2023. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Wednesday said Bangladesh would raise the Rohingya issue during Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's planned visit to Bangladesh on September 7.

"We will have a bilateral meeting the day when he will arrive here. We have many bilateral issues to discuss. We have the Rohingya issue too," Momen told reporters at the Foreign Service Academy.

He said the Russian Foreign Minister will also meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during his stay in Dhaka.

The Russian Foreign Minister will attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9-10 after completing his visit to Bangladesh.

Lavrov was scheduled to visit Bangladesh on November 23 last year, mainly to attend the 22nd IORA Council of Ministers meeting, held in Dhaka on November 24. But the visit was called off at the last minute.

Later, Foreign Minister Momen and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov had a telephone conversation and shed light on the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Russia and expressed their desire to take these relations to greater heights.

During a telephone conversation, the Russian foreign minister expressed his regret for not being able to come to Dhaka due to schedule complications and expressed his intention to make the visit soon.

Momen thanked Russia for its cooperation with Bangladesh in the construction of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant and invited Russian President Putin to visit Bangladesh on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.