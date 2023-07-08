Dialogues between parties not held in other countries, including in the US: Momen

Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen today (July 08, 2023) said he is not aware that dialogue between political parties over election brought any results in the past.

He said the government will not talk to "any terrorists."

The foreign minister said such dialogues are not held in other countries, including in the US, and referred to those as "useless" discussion.

Momen was responding to questions on political dialogue at 'DCAB Talk' at the Foreign Service Academy.

He said foreigners can come and observe the elections. "We remain transparent. We have nothing to hide."

Momen said the next election will be held as per the constitution. "We have a good track record of holding good elections. We are doing our best."

Responding to a question on recent remarks by China and Russia, he said those are their remarks. "You may ask them."

Momen said democracy is a dynamic process and it becomes mature through practice.

He said the next election will be a model election in the world. "We want all parties, who are willing, to join the elections."

The foreign minister also said there is no problem if any "terrorist party" does not join the election.

Foreign Minister Momen has said that he fears there are efforts of hindering the national elections.

"We have indication some are trying to hinder the election process," he said, without elaborating further whether they are from Bangladesh or outside the country.

Asked who are those making such efforts to hinder elections, he sad, "You know it better. You are journalists."

Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) hosted the event. DCAB President Rezaul Karim Lotus and General Secretary Emrul Kayesh also spoke on the occasion.