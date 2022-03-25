Momen defends Dhaka's yes vote on Ukraine resolution as humane

Bangladesh

UNB
25 March, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2022, 05:22 pm

Related News

Momen defends Dhaka's yes vote on Ukraine resolution as humane

Momen said Bangladesh does not want to see any war and it does not want to be part of any war. “We’re always a peace-loving country. We’re always against war as civilians get affected"

UNB
25 March, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2022, 05:22 pm
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen

Foreign Minister  Dr AK Abdul Momen on Friday defended its voting in favour of the latest resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine saying Bangladesh remains very vocal on humanitarian issues.

"We voted on humanitarian grounds. We're known as a humane country in the world. We remain very vocal on humanitarian issues. So, we agreed and voted in favour of the resolution," he told reporters after attending a function in the city.

Momen referred to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's generosity in hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas and said she is now known as "mother of humanity."

Asked why Bangladesh abstained in the previous resolution (2 March), the FM said that one was one-sided in which Russia was accused squarely.

"But war does not take place by one side. You can't clap with one hand. We felt it was very much partisan and war will not stop with such a resolution. To stop war both parties need to come forward with equal sincerity," Momen said.

At a media briefing on Thursday (24 March) morning, Ambassador of Russia to Bangladesh Alexander Mantytskiy said Russia highly appreciates Bangladesh's "responsible and balanced" attitude towards the earlier resolution.

"We express gratitude to the Bangladeshi side for its neutral position taken despite the enormous external pressure during the said voting," he said.

The same day, the UNGA overwhelmingly approved a resolution on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine urging an immediate ceasefire and protection for millions of civilians and the homes, schools and hospitals critical to their survival.

There was loud applause in the assembly chamber as the result of the vote was announced: 140-5 with only Belarus, Syria, North Korea and Eritrea joining Russia in opposing the measure. There were 38 abstentions, including Russian ally China, India, South Africa, Iran and Cuba. Bangladesh voted in favour of the resolution.

Momen said Bangladesh does not want to see any war and it does not want to be part of any war. "We're always a peace-loving country. We're always against war as civilians get affected."

He said Bangladesh does not want to see people's sufferings and the latest resolution sought people's welfare.

Referring to a Sri Lankan representative, Momen said the western countries have been trying to make them part of the war by force. "They're dragging us into the politics of the west. That's no way acceptable," the foreign minister further quoted the Sri Lankan representative noting that it was well-said. "We don't want war and we don't want to be part of any war."

Asked whether Bangladesh changed its position after the recently held partnership dialogue with the US, the FM replied negatively.

Asked about any pressure from any country, Momen said pressure is there but Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government does not bow to any pressure. "You must know it. She's committed. We're so happy to have such a leader."

Top News

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen / Ukraine crisis / UN resolution

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Consumer prices hit decades-long high in February. Photo: Bloomberg

Is a new global recession the price for punishing Putin?

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

“You need political commitment, in the first place, for decentralisation of healthcare”

4h | Panorama
The Gurdwara Nanak Shahi in the Dhaka University area is considered to be the oldest gurdwara in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Of Kara, kirpan and kesh: The 500-year-old Sikh community of Bangladesh

6h | Panorama
A small herd of elephants grazes on the hills in Nakugaon in the northern bordering district of Sherpur. Habitats of this exotic animal are slowly disappearing as people continue to occupy their corridors, forcing them to forage crop fields for food. PHOTO: Mumit M

Corridors for coexistence

7h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Assange gets married in Belmarsh prison

Assange gets married in Belmarsh prison

2h | Videos
'King of Red Card' Mike Dean to retire at end of season

'King of Red Card' Mike Dean to retire at end of season

3h | Videos
City dwellers facing acute mosquito menace

City dwellers facing acute mosquito menace

20h | Videos
Rubaiyat's Bangla Films on International Screens

Rubaiyat's Bangla Films on International Screens

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

3
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

4
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

5
Airbus sent their demonstrator A350-900 to Dhaka recently. Photo - Royed Bin Masud, official photographer, Bd Aviation Hub
Aviation

Airbus eyes to enter Bangladesh market

6
Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis
Migration

Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis