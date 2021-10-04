Mohib Ullah killers to face justice, security at camps to be heightened: Home Minister

The killers of Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah will be brought to justice soon, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said.

The Home Minister said this on Sunday during a meeting on the Durgo Puja security arrangements at the ministry's conference room.

Adding that an investigation was underway to find the cause of Mohib Ullah's murder, he said that the suspects will be brought to book soon.

Mentioning Mohib Ullah as vocal for the Rohingyas, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said that he always spoke about their repatriation.

He said that the government has been investigating to find out whether any foreign agents were trying to make the situation turbulent in the refugee camp.

About increasing the security in the camps, he informed that barbed wire fence is being installed around the Rohingya camps which will be completed in a few days.Watchtowers at Rohingya camps are also being set to ensure high security, he added.