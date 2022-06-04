Missing youth from Kuakata sea beach found in India

Bangladesh

UNB
04 June, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2022, 10:07 pm

The Indian Coast Guard took Firoz to Chennai state and he is currently under the custody of the Indian government

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

A youth who went missing while swimming at Kuakata sea beach in Patuakhali has turned up in the Indian city of Chennai. 
 
The missing tourist Firoz Shikder, 27, himself contacted his family from Chennai on Saturday at 5 pm after remaining missing for the last seven days, said his brother Masud to UNB. 
 
On 27 May, Firoz, a resident of Amkhola village in Patuakhali, went missing as he was swimming with some of his friends at Kuakata. 
 
Quoting his brother, Masud said, "Firoz was pulled into the deep sea during high current and somehow found a log to hold on to. After some 24 hours of floating some Indian fishermen rescued him and handed him to Indian Coast Guard." 
 
The Indian Coast Guard took Firoz to Chennai state and he is currently under the custody of the Indian government.  
 
Abdul Khaleque, Assistant Superintendent of Kuakata tourist police said Firoz's brother has informed them about the incident and they are looking into the matter. 

