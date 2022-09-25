Minister for ‘specific’ complaints regarding freedom fighters list 

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque has asked for specific complaints regarding the reported inclusion of non-freedom fighters in the government-prepared freedom fighters list.

The list was prepared to identify and revise the exact number of freedom fighters who took part in the 1971 Liberation War.

"The complaints will be probed and legal action will be taken against those responsible through Jamuka (National Freedom Fighters Council)," he added.

The minister made the remarks after inaugurating the Satkhira Sadar upazila Muktijoddha Complex at around 10am on Sunday (25 September).

"There was a time when Satkhira was denied any development for being a 'Jamaat-Shibir' dominated area. However, the district has already seen many developments.

"There is no end to development. The next election is still a year away. Before this, the remaining works will be completed," he said.

Speaking about the upcoming national polls, he said, "We (ruling party) have nothing to worry about. Elections are a democratic process and it comes every five years.

"We are hopeful that Awami League (AL) will be victorious again."

