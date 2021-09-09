30 Bangladeshis return from Tunisia

Migration

TBS Report
09 September, 2021, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2021, 06:40 pm

Related News

30 Bangladeshis return from Tunisia

They returned on Thursday afternoon, rescued from the Mediterranean, enroute to Europe

TBS Report
09 September, 2021, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2021, 06:40 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Thirty Bangladeshis rescued from the Mediterranean while trying to reach the European coast have returned home to Bangladesh.

A Turkish Airways flight with the Bangladeshis landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

Shariful Hasan, head of BRAC's migration programme, said the returnees were provided emergency food and water at the airport jointly with the Expatriate Welfare Desk.

The returnees said they first went to Dubai on visitor visas earlier this year and then went to Tunisia from Dubai, via Libya. From Tunisia they took to the sea and were rescued while crossing the Mediterranean on their way to Italy.

Of the 30 returnees, seven are from Shariatpur, six from Madaripur, four from Gopalganj, three from Tangail, two each from Faridpur, Kishoreganj, and Sylhet, and one each from Cumilla, Noakhali, Munshiganj, and Dhaka.

Earlier, 13 Bangladeshis on 19 August, 17 on 1 July, and seven on 24 March, returned to the country under similar circumstances. Many more Bangladeshis are waiting to return.

According to BRAC, the tendency of Bangladeshis to cross the Mediterranean to reach Europe in this way is increasing day by day. At least 5,278 Bangladeshis have entered Europe this way from January to August this year, and about 65,000 Bangladeshis have entered the continent illegally in the last 12 years. Of them, about 40,000 reached Europe crossing the Mediterranean, most of them between 25 and 40 years of age.

The number of Bangladeshi immigrants in Europe has now gone to such an extent that, the European Union (EU) is now insisting Bangladesh take back undocumented migrants. The EU has proposed imposing temporary restrictions on visas for Bangladeshis as the government has not in their view, taken appropriate action. Earlier in 2017, similar pressure was exerted. Bangladesh had then signed an agreement with the EU for the repatriation of undocumented Bangladeshi citizens.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladeshi migrants / Bangladeshi return from Tunisia / rescued from the Mediterranean Sea

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

When junk stocks rule

When junk stocks rule

1d | Videos
Taliban claim victory over Panjshir resistance stronghold

Taliban claim victory over Panjshir resistance stronghold

1d | Videos
RMG: Orders rise, not price though

RMG: Orders rise, not price though

1d | Videos
Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

2
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

3
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

4
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places

5
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

6
FILE PHOTO - Members of cleaning staff in protective suits board an Emirates Airbus A380 to disinfected it against the coronavirus, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates March 5, 2020. Picture taken March 5, 2020. Emirates Airline/Handout via REUTERS
Transport

Passengers from Bangladesh and Nigeria cannot fly to Dubai as their final destination, says Emirates