First batch of 54 Bangladeshis to arrive from Lebanon this evening

A general view of the buildings damaged in an Israeli strike, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in Kola, central Beirut, Lebanon September 30, 2024. REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki

The first batch of 54 Bangladeshi nationals evacuated from Lebanon is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka this evening (21 October) by a commercial flight.

The group, comprising 26 men, 20 women, six children, and two infants, will land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 6pm today following a transit stop in Jeddah, an official from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed to BSS this morning.

They departed from Beirut at 10:50pm (local time) on Sunday (20 October) and reached Jeddah at 8:20am this morning.

The flight is expected to leave Jeddah at 1:20pm (local time) for Dhaka.

Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain earlier informed the media that the government had initiated the repatriation of documented Bangladeshi nationals from Lebanon.

He noted that limited seat availability on flights out of Beirut has restricted the number of returnees in this initial phase.

"Given the capacity constraints, we are exploring options to transport a larger group by sea to Turkey, from where they can fly to Bangladesh," he said.

The repatriation efforts are being coordinated in partnership with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to ensure the safe return of Bangladeshis affected by the ongoing conflict in Lebanon.

There are an estimated 70,000 to 100,000 Bangladeshi nationals in Lebanon, but only about 1,800 have expressed interest in returning home.

Of those, approximately 160 have the necessary legal documentation for repatriation.

The process is complicated for many others due to the lack of proper documentation, which is required to obtain exit clearances and pay associated fees, according to the foreign ministry's officials.

The Foreign Ministry is working closely with the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment to facilitate the return of Bangladeshi citizens stranded in Lebanon.

Earlier, the Bangladesh Embassy in Lebanon issued a notification encouraging interested nationals to enrol for repatriation.