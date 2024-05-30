Malaysia to shut the gates on migrant workers from June

Asia

TBS Report
30 May, 2024, 09:50 am
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 09:54 am

Related News

Malaysia to shut the gates on migrant workers from June

Last year Malaysia was the second largest overseas job market for Bangladeshi workers, with over 4 Lakh having migrated  since it’s labour market opened once more in 2022

TBS Report
30 May, 2024, 09:50 am
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 09:54 am
High Commissioner of Malaysia to Bangladesh Haznah Md Hashim. Photo: UNB
High Commissioner of Malaysia to Bangladesh Haznah Md Hashim. Photo: UNB

Malaysia has announced that after 31 May, no workers from Bangladesh and 15 other countries will be allowed to enter Malaysia. The Malaysian High Commissioner to Dhaka, Haznah Md Hashim, stated that the country's decision is unlikely to change

"This decision will be a major setback since Malaysia is one of our largest markets," said Ali Haider Chowdhury, secretary general of the Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (Baira).

Last year Malaysia was the second largest overseas job market for Bangladeshi workers, with over 4 Lakh having migrated  since it's labour market opened once more in 2022.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Malaysian Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail announced that starting 1 June, the government would not allow foreign workers under the current quotas, according to the New Straits Times. Any new recruitment decisions will be made after evaluating the quota of workers who have not arrived by 31 May and the results of the ongoing labour recalibration program (RTK2.0), which concludes on 30 June, 2024, said Human Resources Minister Steven Sim.

The Malaysian government has set a limit on the foreign worker quota at 15 percent of the total workforce by 2025.

As of 15 March, there were about 2.17 million foreign workers in Malaysia, according to records from the Malaysian Immigration Department. The government will consider the existing quota before introducing a new one.

In December 2021, Bangladesh and Malaysia signed a memorandum of understanding in Kuala Lumpur, lifting a nearly four-year moratorium on labour imports imposed by Malaysia due to allegations of malpractice and irregularities by a "syndicate" of Bangladeshi recruiting agencies.

Bangladesh / Top News

Malaysia / Bangladeshi Migrant Workers in Malaysia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Infograph: TBS

Is Dhaka ready for an all-electric automobile ecosystem?

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How introverts can gain visibility at work

1d | Pursuit
The group comprised students from the Mechatronics Engineering Department of RUET. They are also members of the RUET Robotics Society. Photo: Courtesy

Bomb-Disposal Robot: RUET students shake hands with Bangladesh Army

1d | Pursuit
There is a lake in the middle of the complex but it resembles a dirty swamp. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Another concrete jungle in the name of 'garden city'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cyclone Remal: the highest number of houses damaged in Khulna

Cyclone Remal: the highest number of houses damaged in Khulna

1h | Videos
How the wives of Benazir-PK Haldars own so much wealth

How the wives of Benazir-PK Haldars own so much wealth

16h | Videos
USA cricket unites different nations and cultures

USA cricket unites different nations and cultures

14h | Videos
Government trying to export manpower to Middle East

Government trying to export manpower to Middle East

18h | Videos