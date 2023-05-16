Job portal to launch in June for returnee migrants 

Migration

Kamran Siddiqui
16 May, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2023, 10:14 pm

Job portal to launch in June for returnee migrants 

Kamran Siddiqui
16 May, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2023, 10:14 pm
Job portal to launch in June for returnee migrants 

Sumon Hasan, a 46-year-old man from Gazipur, returned home from Saudi Arabia during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic. He was a driver abroad, but now he wants to run a fast-food shop in his locality.

Using social media platforms, he contacted the Palli Karma Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) for help. The foundation connected Sumon with a local NGO, which agreed to provide him with the necessary training and loans for setting up the business.

Though Sumon was lucky enough to get the assistance he needed, it is not an easy task for one to start a new venture or find a job in Bangladesh after returning from abroad.

Keeping in mind the challenges of these returnees, a reintegration measure was taken in August 2021 to facilitate them by connecting with businesses or jobs through public-private partnerships where the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) is playing a coordinating role.

Under the initiative, a portal named "Bidesh Ferot" will be launched in June of this year where the returnees will get all the information, including about jobs at home and abroad, according to the 5th Private Sector Engagement meeting held on Tuesday at a city hotel. The meeting was organised by the ICMPD.

The Private Sector Engagement for Reintegration is a public-private partnership initiative with approximately 42 members from the government, private sector, trade unions, CSOs and international organisations.

Hossain Ikram, the country coordinator of ICMPD, Bangladesh, told The Business Standard, "Now we are coordinating the whole thing to develop the portal that will be finally handed over to the Wage Earners' Welfare Board. Various private sector trade bodies and industry people have agreed to be involved with the initiatives as they are highly interested in utilising the skilled returnee migrants."

At the meeting, Ashraf Wares, representative of the Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), said, "The RMG industry offers a favourable environment for migrants seeking employment and livelihood prospects. Returnee migrants can explore opportunities within the supply chain by providing auxiliary services, such as transportation, logistics, quality control, packaging and labelling."

Representatives from the National Association of Small and Cottage Industries in Bangladesh (NASCIB), Bangladesh Poultry Industries Association and Bangladesh Employers Federation also presented their offers and opportunities for returnee migrants.

Dr Michael Spindelegger, director general of ICMPD, said, "When I was asked what is special about ICMPD's approach to labour migration, I said that I am convinced that it is extremely important to strongly involve the private sector and to engage in longer-term planning."

"As a country, we need to have a very good idea what kind of labour skills your private sector needs and we need the private sector's help and engagement in order to develop these specific skills in people going to other countries," Michael added.

The Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) does not have data on returnee migrants.

At the meeting, a BMET representative said the organisation is working to prepare the data in collaboration with UN organisations. 

