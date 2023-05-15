A fresh start: Expat ministry to give collateral-free loans to Sudan returnees

Migration

TBS Report
15 May, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2023, 07:16 pm

The Ministry of Expatriate Welfare has decided to provide Bangladesh necessary financial assistance to Bangladeshi workers returning from war-torn Sudan as part of a rehabilitation process. 

Those who want to start a business will be provided with an investment loan of Tk3 lakh without collateral. 

The ministry will also provide loan worth Tk5 lakh with equitable mortgage and collateral loans worth Tk50 lakh.

The loan will be offered from Expatriate Welfare Bank subject to compliance with the regulations of the Bangladesh Bank, reads an expatriate welfare ministry release on Monday.

The decision came at a meeting chaired by Expatriate Welfare Minister Imran Ahmed as part of the government's move of socio-economic rehabilitation of the returned Bangladeshi workers.

In addition, the workers who want to go abroad again will be provided with priority assistance in going to their preferred country subject to the necessary qualifications.

In particular, they will be sent to Jordan, South Korea and other countries where the government recruiting agency Bangladesh Overseas Employment and Services Limited (BOESL) sends workers.

Moreover, free skill development, entrepreneurship training and counseling will be provided to interested workers.

The government has brought in more than 700 expatriate Bangladeshis from Sudan.

At the meeting, the minister said, "A database will be prepared within the next 15 working days in communication with the returned workers for the effective implementation of the initiatives taken for the purpose of rehabilitation."

"In this regard, the responsible officers of the Wage Earners Welfare Board, concerned District Employment and Manpower Office (DEMO) will contact the returned workers," he added.

The minister requested all Sudanese returnees to cooperate by providing necessary information.

Earlier last week, Imran Ahmed had said the government will provide all possible financial assistance to returnees from Sudan, and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) will be offering their support as well.

"Our primary goal is to alleviate any inconvenience you may face during this difficult time," he said while receiving the returnees at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

He said, "Don't worry. You have contributed significantly to our country, but unfortunately, you've lost everything in Sudan. Now, each of you is returning empty-handed. Rest assured, we are here to help and support you."

