Ami Probashi continues digitization to reduce migration cost

Migration

16 February, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2022, 06:21 pm

Ami Probashi continues digitization to reduce migration cost

 

  • Ami Probashi is a government approved app and web portal that is first of its kind, Developed by Bangla Trac Group.
  • Despite major pushback from the status quo of manual gov processes and middlemen, Ami Probashi is pushing forward with our mission.
  • Ami Probashi brings autonomy, transparency, and security to the migration process by allowing users to complete mandated government processes by themselves, from the comfort of their homes, alongside other features like job search, training, chat support and more.
  • Launched in May 2021, Ami Probashi is a fast-growing platform for aspiring Bangladeshi migrants, recruiting agencies, and Gov stakeholders, with around 2.5 million users
  •  Ami app and web portal is designed to completely digitize the migration process, for all parties involved, saving time, cost, and hassle
  • Ultimately, we want to connect aspiring migrants with employers directly, thus, saving money and avoiding middlemen
  • We've developed a full recruitment management system from candidate selection to e- immigration which is ready to launch for all stakeholders 

What is the BMET databank?

BMET database is a government database for aspiring migrant candidates - where they can input their skills, details, and county of choice. Ami Probashi allows the digitization of this database entry.

  • Migrants can use Ami Probashi to complete mandatory Govt. processes digitally, with 1million+ BMET registrations and 700,000 priority vaccine registrations done through our app
  • Through Ami Probashi, BMET registration rose 500% in just six months! It contributed ৳ 18 Crore+ to the government fund.
  • Autonomy and Jobs
  •  We believe that by digitizing previously manual processes, we bring autonomy to the migration process - and ultimately achieve major savings for our users.
  • Aspiring migrants can search for government approved jobs and access numerous legitimate recruiting agencies for interviews, appointments, and direct communication bypassing shady middlemen.  [Disclaimer: Ami Probashi does not originate or post jobs by themselves]
  • The employers portal allows direct communication via user and employer, further cutting out middlemen 
  • Users have access to all the needful information required to go abroad, from country wise fees and regulations to their nearest embassies and passport offices. This ensures that they don't get mislead or taken advantage of  
  • Digitizing TTCs

Ami Probashi has also automated and digitized 64 Technical Training Centres (TTC) and 6 Marine Technology Institutes across Bangladesh for enrollment and digital certification completely free of cost to the Ministry and BMET. 

  • Govt. Services
  • Our goal is not only to help aspiring migrants obtain jobs and training but guide them through all the procedures involved whilst going abroad. With Pre-departure orientation, WEWB membership and BMET clearance launching soon, aspiring migrants can complete all processes required to go abroad, bypassing physical offices that charge extortionate rates
  • Value Added Services – Probashi taxi and Brac partnership
  • With our newly signed MoU with Probashir Taxi, we can ensure that aspiring migrants and returnee migrants have safe and reliable transportation when going to the airport and returning home 
  • Ami Probashi is the first app of its kind in the world that aims to digitize the recruitment and migration process for aspiring migrant workers
  • Partnered with BRAC, Ami Probashi enables users to search for BRAC Centers, communicate with BRAC Recruiting Agencies and enroll into BRAC training centers.
  • Support center
  • 24/7 call center and live chat provide support and assistance for aspiring migrants and migrants abroad.
  • Analytics
  • Ami Probashi also provides crucial data analytics to the government to get a better idea about applicants' skills, location, preferred jobs, country etc. allowing the government to take a more strategic approach while negotiating and marketing our workers abroad.
  • Also it helps the Ministry to understand the type of training initiatives they should undertake to upskill our workers for the ever-changing global requirements.
  • Ami Probashi also offers details regarding the nearest Passport Offices, Medical Centers, DEMO Offices and Bangladesh Embassies/Missions abroad.
  • Ami Probashi, along with the MoEW and BMET, continue to push for digitization of processes despite steady pushback from vested interest groups

 

