Ami Probashi continues digitization to reduce migration cost

Ami Probashi is a government approved app and web portal that is first of its kind, Developed by Bangla Trac Group.

Despite major pushback from the status quo of manual gov processes and middlemen, Ami Probashi is pushing forward with our mission.

Ami Probashi brings autonomy, transparency, and security to the migration process by allowing users to complete mandated government processes by themselves, from the comfort of their homes , alongside other features like job search, training, chat support and more.

Launched in May 2021, Ami Probashi is a fast-growing platform for aspiring Bangladeshi migrants, recruiting agencies, and Gov stakeholders, with around 2.5 million users

Ami app and web portal is designed to completely digitize the migration process, for all parties involved, saving time, cost, and hassle

Ultimately, we want to connect aspiring migrants with employers directly, thus, saving money and avoiding middlemen

We've developed a full recruitment management system from candidate selection to e- immigration which is ready to launch for all stakeholders

● What is the BMET databank?

BMET database is a government database for aspiring migrant candidates - where they can input their skills, details, and county of choice. Ami Probashi allows the digitization of this database entry.

Migrants can use Ami Probashi to complete mandatory Govt. processes digitally, with 1million+ BMET registrations and 700,000 priority vaccine registrations done through our app

Through Ami Probashi, BMET registration rose 500% in just six months! It contributed ৳ 18 Crore+ to the government fund.

Autonomy and Jobs

We believe that by digitizing previously manual processes, we bring autonomy to the migration process - and ultimately achieve major savings for our users.

Aspiring migrants can search for government approved jobs and access numerous legitimate recruiting agencies for interviews, appointments, and direct communication bypassing shady middlemen. [ Disclaimer: Ami Probashi does not originate or post jobs by themselves]

The employers portal allows direct communication via user and employer, further cutting out middlemen

Users have access to all the needful information required to go abroad, from country wise fees and regulations to their nearest embassies and passport offices. This ensures that they don't get mislead or taken advantage of

Digitizing TTCs

Ami Probashi has also automated and digitized 64 Technical Training Centres (TTC) and 6 Marine Technology Institutes across Bangladesh for enrollment and digital certification completely free of cost to the Ministry and BMET.