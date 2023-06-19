Met Office predicts rains in Dhaka, other divisions

UNB
19 June, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 01:00 pm

Met Office predicts rains in Dhaka, other divisions

UNB
19 June, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 01:00 pm
File Photo.
File Photo.

Bangladesh Metrological Department predicted rains across the country including Dhaka in 24 hours commencing 9 am on Monday.

"Light to moderate rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely at most places inRangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions; at many places in Rajshahi, Chattogram and Dhaka divisions and at a few places in Khulna and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions, " said a Met Office bulletin.

Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay, it added. Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Rainfall may increase across the country over the next 72 hours, it said. The country's highest 112mm rainfall was recorded in Sylhet district in 24 hours till 6am on Monday (19 June).

