Met office forecasts more rain

The flood situation in the country is likely to deteriorate as Bangladesh Meteorological Department forecast more downpours in next 24 hours commencing 9am on Monday due to an active monsoon over the country.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind and lightning flashes is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions," reads a met office bulletin issued this morning.

Besides, moderately heavy to very heavy showers can be expected at places in Rangpur, Mymensingh, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, however, the temporary gusty wind speed may increase from 30 to 40 kph.

Meanwhile, met office recorded the highest 242mm rainfall in Chattogram in 24 hours till 6am on Monday.

Due to heavy rainfall, landslides may occur at places over the hilly regions of Chattogram and Sylhet divisions, noted the met office in their latest warning.

Incessant rainfall for the last three days has turned Chattogram city into a flooded mess causing immense suffering for the city dwellers.

Almost all the city roads including Agrabad Access Road, Jamal Khan, Boro Pole, Choto Pole, Patenga, EPZ, Prabartak Intersection, Sholoshohor, and Dampara were flooded.

Low-lying areas including Hallishahar, Saraipara, Muradpur, Gate No 2, Oxygen Intersection, Chawkbazar, Bahaddarhat, Bakolia, and Gosaildanga have also been inundated among others.

Even City Mayor Md Rezaul Karim Chowdhury's Baddarhat residence has gone underwater, effectively washing away his tall claims of monsoon preparedness in the process.

Important establishments including hospitals and police stations have also been submerged, creating a sense of chaos and panic in the port city.

As the flood situation worsens and draws towards the center of the country, it has already taken 18 lives and rendered millions homeless.

The flood situation has deteriorated in nine upazilas of Netrakona, with water only receding in Durgapur.

At least 17 more districts in the northern and central parts of the country are at risk of flooding, the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre warned on Sunday.

Almost 80% of Sylhet and 90% of Sunamganj is underwater.