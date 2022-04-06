Media will help us ensure accountability, transparency: CEC

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 April, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2022, 05:39 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The country's media will help the Election Commission (EC) to ensure accountability and transparency to the general people, said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal.

The EC chief made the remarks while presiding over a dialogue session with the editors of 23 dailies to determine the working procedure of the 12th general polls on Wednesday.

He said, "The feedback and suggestions given by you people [senior journalists and newspaper editors] will inspire us to grow our will force. 

"Also, the media will help the commission ensure accountability and transparency to the nation."

Unfair elections 50 years after liberation is injustice to freedom fighters: Nurul Kabir

Mentioning that all that has been said and discussed during today's (6 April) talks are being heard by the whole of Bangladesh, he said, "A lot of you have raised concerns about the challenges surrounding the influence of money and power [during elections]. 

"We also received several propositions in the two previously held discussions. All that will be reviewed to form a robust work plan for the EC."

The CEC also hoped that journalists will corporate and assist the commission so that it could discharge its constitutional duties properly.

The Business Standard Editor Inam Ahmed said, "We are talking about a credible election where the role of media is very important. No matter how much you say fair elections have taken place, what is coming in the media is important."

"The thing is whether we will be able to play that role during the elections. It is a big challenge. Because we are already facing obstacles by different laws."

He noted that it is time to think about whether these laws can be relaxed during the election.

Addressing the Election Commission, the TBS editor said, "You have taken an oath to fulfil a certain responsibility and that is very transparent. Whatever you say before the media, your credibility will be revealed whether you talk rationally or irrationally."

