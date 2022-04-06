Unfair elections 50 years after liberation is injustice to freedom fighters: Nurul Kabir

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 April, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 06 April, 2022, 02:21 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Liberation War was initiated after the results of the 1970 election was not upheld by West Pakistan, said New Age Editor Nurul Kabir.

However, there were no complains about the (fairness of the) election, he added.

"If after a long 50 years of liberation we cannot carry out a fair election it will be an injustice to the freedom fighters", said Nurul Kabir.

"The people do not have faith in you [Election Commission], they do not have trust on the search committee that selected the election commissioners. You have to earn their trust", he added.

He made the statement after an EC dialogue with the editors of 23 dailies of the country to determine the working procedure of the 12th National Assembly elections.

The dialogue started at 11:12 am on Wednesday in the conference room of the Election Commission in presence of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal.

Among those invited for the dialogue were 19 editors of Bengali newspapers and four editors of English national dailies.

Also, 11 senior journalists from different newspapers have been invited to participate in the dialogue. Twenty three people attended the dialogue.

Addressing the Election Commission (EC), Ittefaq Editor Tasmima Hossain said, "You cannot carry out fair election. If even 50% of the voting is fair then we salute you."

She also said, "Why should elections be held in one day all over the country? It is better to do district wise election in phases."

She said that most of the responsibilities in the election are carried out by the relatives of the candidates, which raises questions about the fairness of the election.

Bhorer Kagoj Editor Shyamal Dutta said, "The time for evaluating them has not arrived yet. The next election will be an acid test for this EC."

"They have failed to take a decision about Cumilla election which is a failure for them. Different election commissioners expressed opinions but they should be united," he said adding, "We hope the Election Commission will act as a single unit."

"The last Election Commissions didn't have people's confidence, they didn't even try. But that was the most important thing. It is the main responsibility of the EC to earn trust of the political parties," Dutta added.

"This EC wants to have an idea what the public wants, and so it is holding meetings with representatives from different parts of the society. It is a preliminary discussion," he further said.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal told reporters after the discussion that the election-time government would be decided politically. However, the EC will work under the law and the constitution.

In response to a question, the CEC said, "I have taken an oath to fulfill my responsibilities in accordance with the constitution and laws. There will be no lack of trying to conduct a fair election. I will try my best to make the election participatory and fair."

Earlier last month, the commission held two rounds of dialogues with civil society representatives and academics.

Editors of Bangla newspapers who were invited to Wednesday's dialogue include - Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman, Jagaran Editor Abed Khan, Bangladesh Pratidin Editor Naem Nizam, Ittefaq Editor Tasmima Hossain, Amader Shomoy Editor Nayeemul Islam Khan, Kaler Kantho Editor Shahed Mohammad Ali, Naya Diganta Editor Alamgir Mohiuddin, Jugantar Editor Saiful Alam, Janakantha Executive Editor Kamrul Islam Khan, Amader Shomoy Acting Editor Mohammad Golam Sarwar, protidiner Shongbad Editor Sheikh Nazrul Islam, Samakal Acting Editor Mozammel Hossain, Bhorer Kagoj Editor Shyamal Dutta, Sangbad Editor Altamash Kabir, Manobkantha Editor Dulal Ahmed Chowdhury, Ajker Patrika Editor Dr Md Golam Rahman, Amar Sangbad editor Md Hashem Reza, Bhorer Dak Secretary KM Belayet Hossain and Bangladesh Journal Editor Shahjahan Sardar.

Among the editors of English dailies are - Daily Star Editor Mahfuz Anam, The Business Standard Editor Inam Ahmed, The Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, New Age Editor Nurul Kabir.

Besides, National Press Club President Farida Yasmin and its General Secretary Ilyas Khan, Prothom Alo Associate Editor Anisul Hoque and Joint Editor Sohrab Hasan, Daily Star Executive Editor Syed Ashfaqul Haque, The Daily Observer Online Editor Kazi Abdul Hannan along with senior journalists Bibhuranjan Sarkar, Mahbub Kamal, Ajay Dasgupta, and Abu Saeed Khan were also invited to the dialogue.

Election Commission / dialogue / Bangladesh National Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

