Media is free from govt pressure: Adviser Nahid

Information and Broadcasting Adviser Md Nahid Islam speaks while exchanging views with the editors of the daily newspapers at the meeting room of his ministry on 12 November 2024. Photo: PID

There is no pressure from the government on the mass media and country's media should focus on objective news with courage taking advantage of the prevailing freedom of expression, Information and Broadcasting Adviser Md Nahid Islam said today (12 November).

"The people are constantly being misled by rumours and misinformation as the correct information is not being widely disseminated. The mass media would have to play a leading role in preventing rumours and misinformation," he said while exchanging views with the editors of the daily newspapers at the meeting room of his ministry.

Mentioning the role of the media during the anti-discrimination movement, Nahid urged the editors to publish stories on the sacrifices of martyrs and injured people of the students-people mass uprising in their respective media outlets.

"Mass media would have to play a responsible role to keep the martyrs and injured people in the memory of the people," he added.

Criticising the immediate past fascist government, the adviser said many mass media people could not publish the truth of fear but such situation has changed now.

The adviser urged the journalists to publish information on all misdeeds, including enforced disappearances and corruption of the fascist government, in their media outlets.

Welcoming constructive criticism about the interim government, Nahid said, "The interim government believes in the freedom of the mass media. The government expects that the media will play an effective role in reaching people with correct information."

About the reform of the mass media, he said the government has already formed a commission to reform the mass media. Country's mass media will be reformed based on the report of the commission.

In the meeting, the editors said there is no interference of the present government in the mass media, which is a good sign for the freedom of journalism.

Information and Broadcasting Secretary Mahbuba Farjana, Department of Films and Publication Director General Abul Kalam Mohammad Shamsuddin, Bangladesh Journalist Welfare Trust managing director Muhammad Abdullah, among others, were present.