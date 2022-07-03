Media Educators Network protests derogatory remarks against Dr Arefin Siddique 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 July, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 06:28 pm

Noted educationalist and former Dhaka University vice-chancellor Prof Dr AAMS Arefin Siddique. File photo
Noted educationalist and former Dhaka University vice-chancellor Prof Dr AAMS Arefin Siddique. File photo

Media Educators Network, an organisation of teachers in media and journalism, has denounced negative remarks regarding the educational qualifications of former Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr AAMS Arefin Siddique made by Kazi Firoz Rashid MP. 

They demanded withdrawal of the statement terming it a blatant lie and purpose-driven. The teachers' coalition also demanded an apology from the lawmaker in a written statement signed by 58 university teachers issued Sunday (3 July). 

"We are shocked and angry at his (Kazi Firoz MP) irresponsible statement. Speaking on the closing day of the budget session in the Parliament on 30 June, Kazi Firoz Rashid gave false information that Dr Arefin Siddique did not have a PhD degree. The fact is that Dr Arefin Siddique obtained his PhD degree from Mysore University in India in 1986," the statement read.

The teachers highlighted that Dr Arefin Siddique also took higher professional training from various universities abroad and played a pivotal role in introducing formal education in journalism in Bangladesh.

"We think that in protesting against the attack on teachers, he has insulted the entire teachers' community by giving false information about an educationist."

The media teachers also condemned Kazi Firoz Rashid's remark on women students. 

In the same speech, Kazi Firoz Rashid said, "I now see cups of tea and cigarettes in the hands of modern girls of private universities. They have cups in one hand and cigarettes in the other. What sort of culture, what sort of education is this!" 

Citing the lawmaker, the teachers said such comment is discriminatory and insulting to women. 

"If the culture of drinking tea and smoking cigarettes is bad, it is bad for everyone. He cannot make statements that are only aimed at women," the teachers said. 

Media Educators Network

