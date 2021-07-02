Journalism teachers condemn ‘vindictive’ actions against two Cumilla University teachers

Media Educators Network, a platform of teachers of the mass communication and journalism department across the country, has strongly condemned punitive actions against two teachers at Cumilla University.

They also asked the university administration to immediately repeal these "vindictive" actions against the teachers, said a media statement issued on Friday.

A written statement signed by 78 teachers of the journalism department of various public and private universities said the punitive actions against Mahbubul Haque Bhuiyan, assistant professor of the mass communication and journalism department at Cumilla University, were abnormal and ill-motivated.

The association also denounced the university's move that cancelled the promotion of Kazi Anis, another teacher of the same department, over a poor excuse.

A syndicate meeting of Cumilla University on Sunday decided to take departmental action against Mahbubul Haque Bhuiyan on the charge that he had shared information about the anomalies in the university's 2019-2020 admission test with the media.

But the accused outright denied the charges brought against him.

A few days later, the promotion of Kazi Anis to assistant professor was cancelled in a syndicate meeting, which was approved in the previous syndicate meeting of the university.

His promotion was cancelled on allegation that his prior experience certificate was addressed "To whom it may concern" instead of "To the registrar".

According to the media statement, earlier in 2019, two media correspondents were harassed at the university's registrar office.

The Media Educators Network said these incidents clearly prove that the university administration has enmity towards journalists and journalism that should be stopped.

