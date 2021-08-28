Masud Rana ghostwriter Sheikh Abdul Hakim passes away

Popular thriller series 'Masud Rana' ghostwriter Sheikh Abdul Hakim has passed away at the age of 75.

He breathed his last at his Dhaka home around 1pm Sunday, the writer's daughter Apala Hakim confirmed.

The renowned writer had been suffering from breathing complications since a long period.

Sheikh Abdul Hakim was born in 1948 in Hugli, West Bengal. After partition, he moved to the then East Pakistan (Bangladesh) with his family at the age of four.

Apala Hakim said that no decision has been taken yet about his janaza and burial.

