Mass student protest paralyses Dhaka

Thousands of students have blocked some key intersections of Dhaka city demanding road safety, a day after the death of a Notre Dame College (NDC) student in a road accident.

Nayeem Hasan, a second-year student of the college, died on Wednesday afternoon after being hit by a vehicle of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) in Gulistan.

Photo: TBS

NDC students blocked the Shapla Chattar in Motijheel on Thursday morning for the 2nd consecutive day.

Meanwhile, the students of Viqarunnisa Noon College expressed solidarity with the movement and staged a demo at the capital's Shantinagar intersection.

Photo: TBS

Besides, more than 5,000 students blocked Gulistan and Farmgate intersections with the same demands. Also, students blocked roads in Uttara as well.

The protests have paralysed parts of the capital.

The protesting students were seen chanting, "We want justice", "We don't want digital Bangladesh, we want safe Bangladesh", "Why my brother died on road, we want answer".

Following the accident on Wednesday, police seized the vehicle and detained the driver.

The authorities of Dhaka South City Corporation also formed a three-member investigation committee to look into the incident.

Earlier on 29 July 2018, a similar accident, which led to the death of two students on Dhaka's Airport Road, sparked protests among students of the country. Hundreds of students from different schools and colleges demonstrated at different points of the capital demanding road safety.