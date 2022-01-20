Man dies after being pushed off by helper from moving bus in Wari

A man died after being allegedly pushed off by a helper from a moving bus near Joykali temple in Wari, on Thursday.

The man, Irfan Ahmed, 48, was commuting on a Green Bangla Paribahan bus.

Kabir Hossain Hawladar, officer-in-charge (OC) of Wari police station confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

He said, "The bus has been seized. We are preparing to file a case. We have not been able to arrest anybody yet."

Bachchu Mia, in-charge (inspector) of the police camp at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, told The Business Standard that the man was pronounced dead as soon he was brought to the hospital after being thrown from the bus.

The body has been kept at the hospital morgue, he informed.