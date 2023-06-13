Man arrested for fraudulently representing NHRC, extorting money

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 June, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2023, 10:13 pm

A man, serving as the secretary general of an illegal organisation named Bangladesh Human Rights Commission, has been apprehended for deceiving and extorting money from people by falsely associating with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

In response to numerous cases of private human rights organisations using its name for fraudulent purposes, the NHRC conducted a press conference at 2:30 pm on Tuesday.

The NHRC expressed concern over the confusion created by an NGO called Bangladesh Human Rights Commission, which includes the word "commission" in its name, leading to misperception among various domestic and international public and private entities.

The NHRC emphasised that the activities of all human rights organisations, including government, non-governmental organisations, and the media, are being influenced by such fraudulent practices, as stated in their official release.

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC)

