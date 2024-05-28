Main roads cleared of rainwater, traffic normalised: Dhaka north

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 May, 2024, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 02:06 pm

Members of Dhaka North City Corporation&#039;s quick response team clearing rainwater from roads on Monday, 28 May 2024. Photo: Courtesy
Members of Dhaka North City Corporation's quick response team clearing rainwater from roads on Monday, 28 May 2024. Photo: Courtesy

Dhaka North City Corporation has claimed to have drained all rainwater from the main roads under its jurisdiction. 

Dhaka north's 10 quick response teams and 5,300 sanitation workers worked to clear accumulated rainwater from all major roads throughout last night (27 May), maintaining normal traffic flow, the city corporation said in a press release today (28 May).

It said water removal efforts are still ongoing in the alleys and roads in the low-lying areas of the city corporation. 

The quick response teams and sanitation workers are actively removing any accumulated water from these alleys. Clearing the water is taking some time in newly added wards where construction is ongoing. 

The DNCC press release said 84 trees that had fallen on the roads last night. Around 200 trees had to be removed in total. 

The quick response team of Dhaka north is using its hotline number 16106 to rapidly address areas reported to have waterlogging or fallen trees.

The entire operation to eliminate accumulated rainwater is being monitored from the central monitoring centre at Nagar Bhaban.

