Machinery for Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant arrive at Mongla port

Another consignment of machinery for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant under construction at Pabna has arrived at Mongla port.

The Vanuatu-flagged vessel "MV Anka Sky" anchored at the port's Jetty 8 with cargo around 9:30am on Monday, confirmed the Harbour Department of Mongla Port Authority.

The ship's local shipping agent, Conveyor Shipping Agent's Khulna Operations Manager Sadhan Kumar Chakraborty, said that on 28 April, the ship left Novorossiysk port in Russia with 1,149 metric tons of 339 packages. He also said that this product is being brought for Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.

These goods will be cleared within 24 hours and delivered by road to Rooppur power station authorities, he added.

Earlier, on 3 April, another vessel named Anka Sun arrived at Mongla port with 1,627.904 metric tons of 630 packages from Novorossiysk port in Russia and unloaded the goods.

Meanwhile, in the next 15 days, another consignment of machinery for the Rooppur nuclear power plant will arrive, according to the authorities concerned.