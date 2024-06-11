Lt General Waker-Uz-Zaman appointed as new army chief

Lt General Waker-Uz-Zaman has been appointed the chief of the Bangladesh Army.

His appointment will be effective from 23 June afternoon, says a release from Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) today (11 June).

He has been appointed for three years. He will be promoted to a general and take over the role of the chief of the army.

He currently serves as the Chief of General Staff of Bangladesh Army.

An alumnus of Bangladesh Military Academy, he was commissioned in the Corps of Infantry on 20 December 1985.

Having an illustrious career of more than three and a half decades, Lieutenant General Waker brings with him enormous experience in holding key command, staff, and instructional appointments.

In his distinguished military career, Lieutenant General Waker commanded an Infantry Battalion, the only Independent Infantry Brigade of the Bangladesh Army and an Infantry Division.

His key staff appointments include staff officer at an Infantry Brigade, School of Infantry and Tactics, and Army Headquarters. He was a distinguished instructor at 'School of Infantry and Tactics', 'Non-commissioned Officers' Academy' and Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support Operations Training'.

Lieutenant General Waker served as the Military Secretary in Army Headquarters.

Prior to assuming the duties of the CGS of the Bangladesh Army on 1 January this year, he served as the Principal Staff Officer to the Prime Minister in the Armed Forces Division under the Prime Minister's Office.

Lieutenant General Waker is an alumnus of the Defence Services Command and Staff College, Mirpur, and Joint Services Command and Staff College, UK.

He holds a Master's degree in Defence Studies from the National University of Bangladesh and a Master of Arts in Defence Studies from King's College, University of London.

As the head of the Armed Forces Division, he was directly involved with the UN Peacekeeping Affairs of Bangladesh Armed Forces. He was also nominated as a Gender Champion and Gender Advocate of Bangladesh for UN Peacekeeping Affairs.

By virtue of his appointment as Principal Staff Officer, he also headed the 'Bangladesh National Authority for Chemical Weapons Convention' as Chairman.

Under the Blue Helmet, Lieutenant General Waker completed two tours of duty as an observer and staff in UNAVEM (Angola) and UNMIL (Liberia) respectively.

As the CGS of the Bangladesh Army, he has been responsible for the military operations, military intelligence, UN peacekeeping affairs, budget, and many other affairs of the army.

Lieutenant General Waker had the rare privilege of commanding the National Victory Day Parade for three consecutive times.

He was awarded the coveted 'Army Medal of Glory (SGP)' and Extraordinary Service Medal (OSP) for his remarkable contributions to the modernisation of the army.

He frequents as a keynote speaker in different seminars and symposiums both at home and abroad. He enjoys games and sports.

He is married to Sarahnaz Kamalika Zaman and blessed with two daughters: Samiha Raisa Zaman and Shayeera Ibnat Zaman.