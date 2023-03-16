Low-quality materials being used in Meherpur municipality dev work: IMED

Low-quality construction materials are being used in the development work of Meherpur municipality, found a planning ministry inspection, which has already resulted in visible defects – far before the project completion.

Moreover, the contractor has been paid much higher than the dues for the progress of the development work.

The Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation Department of the ministry unearthed the irregularities after a recent on-spot visit to look into the Tk11.65 crore project taken for the beautification of the municipality area. Multiple lake ghats, public toilets, coffee houses, and an amphitheatre are being constructed under the project.

According to the inspection report, samples of bricks, sand, stones and rods were collected from the site and sent to the Local Government Engineering Department and the Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology for examination. All the materials were found poor in quality in the laboratory tests.

For example, the value of the fineness modulus of sand for casting is supposed to be 2.3 to 2.5 but in lab tests, it was found to be only 1.66. Similarly, the bricks were tested at 1975 pounds per square inch, which was instructed to be 2465 pounds per square inch.

During the visit, the Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation Department found holes and flaws in the bottom of two ghats while two others out of six in total were found abnormally curved. Moreover, bamboos have been used instead of steel shuttering in casting work, ignoring the rules.

The report also identified irregularities in the form of the replacement of contractors for the project. "A contractor named Masuma Begum participated in the tender for this work, but another one, Golam Sarwar, has now been working. It is a clear violation of Public Procurement Rules."

The planning ministry inspection team pointed out that the sub-contractor lacks sufficient experience in lake development work. "The [original] contractor received the work order in March 2021 and was supposed to complete work within a year [by this month], but the project has so far progressed only 16%."

The Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation Department recommended taking legal action against those involved in the irregularities.

When contacted, Meherpur Municipality Executive Engineer Moshiur Rahman told The Business Standard a local influential person is working as a sub-constructor in the project. "As he is currently in a financial crisis, the implementation of the project is slow."

The engineer, however, pointed out that quality construction materials are being used in this project.