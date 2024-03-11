Lack of coordination in dev work leads to wastage of govt money, resources: MP Abdus Sabur

Government money is being wasted due to lack of coordination in development work, with resources being lost due to lack of coordination, MP Abdus Sabur said today (11 March).

Speaking at an event organised by the Press Institute Bangladesh (PIB) in Dhaka, Sabur, who is also the president of the Institution of Engineers Bangladesh (IEB), said, "After the city corporation stops working on a road, the Wasa digs it up again for more work. Then another organisation does the same, increasing public suffering."

The Cumilla-1 member of parliament stressed that this way expenses are repeated, urging for more planning and coordination for such development works.

Abdus Sabur said in order to build a planned city, the lack of coordination between the service organisations must be eliminated. "If we can't build planned cities then the future will suffer a lot."

PIB Director General Zafar Wazed, who presided over the event, said in different cities of the world, roads are constructed giving priority to pedestrians, but it was the opposite in the case of Dhaka.

Many roads do not have sidewalks and most of the streets that do have sidewalks are occupied, he said.

On Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha's (Rajuk) latest drive against hotels and restaurants, he said it was not a solution.

"Where will people eat if everything is closed? Since these are illegal, who approved these restaurants? First, officials and organisations involved in this should be brought under the law," he said.

The programme was also attended by Director of Study and Training Department of PIB (ongoing duty) Sheikh Majlish Fuad, Training Coordinator and Reporter of PIB MM Nazmul Hasan, UDJFB President Matin Abdullah and General Secretary Faisal Khan among others.

A total of 35 members of Urban Development Journalists Forum Bangladesh (UDJFB) participated in the training on 'Urban Planning and Implementation'.

A three-day training was organised for the members of the UDJFB at the seminar room of PIB.