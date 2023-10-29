Long-haul transport grinds to a halt in Dhaka terminals

Long-haul public transport services from the capital to other areas have come to a standstill due to the BNP-Jamaat hartal, despite prior announcements by bus owners that mass transport would be operational.

Passengers and transport workers are concerned about potential incidents like fire or vandalism on the roads.

Already four buses have been set on fire in the city, leaving one person dead.

During a visit on Sunday morning to Mohakhali bus terminals in the capital, it was seen that buses remained in the station, with many saying it was due to a lack of passengers.

Only a few buses of the Mymensingh-bound Ena Paribahan, Shoukhin Express, and Tangail Madhupur-bound Binimoy Paribahan were seen departing from Mohakhali terminal.

"We have been waiting for passengers for a long time, but there are none," said Mohammad Ashraful, a staff member of Shoukhin Express.

"People are afraid to travel long distances amid hartal," he said.

Earlier yesterday, the Dhaka Road Transport Owners' Association announced that their vehicles would operate today, despite the nationwide hartal called by BNP and Jamaat.

Similarly in the Gabtoli Bus Terminal area, no buses were seen arriving or departing from 9-10am.

Although a few waiting passengers were present, most bus counters were found closed.

Intercity commute functional, but scarcely available

Commuters inside the capital are also facing inconvenience as the nationwide hartal (shutdown) has led to a scarcity of public transportation, with only a handful of vehicles hitting the roads in the capital.

Few buses that are operational are overcrowded, causing discomfort to passengers. Private rickshaws and auto-rickshaws operated by CNG-run engines are charging more than double or triple the usual fares, taking advantage of the situation.

Due to the impact of the hartal, there is limited traffic on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway as well, especially around Uttara-Tongi, leading to suffering for office-bound commuters in Dhaka.

Meanwhile, in Khulna, the situation appears relatively normal, with no signs of the hartal affecting public transportation. Buses are operating as usual, and there have been no reports of attacks, arson incidents, or disruptions in communication services.