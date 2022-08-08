Load shedding hits water supply in Dhaka

Bangladesh

Md Jahidul Islam
08 August, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2022, 10:19 pm

Related News

Load shedding hits water supply in Dhaka

City dwellers in many areas said they have been facing massive water supply disruption for the last couple of days

Md Jahidul Islam
08 August, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2022, 10:19 pm
Representational image. Picture: Collected
Representational image. Picture: Collected

The recently started load shedding that has taken a toll on businesses and daily life is now causing a disruption in the water supply to many areas of the capital, bringing new suffering for the city dwellers already hit hard by the power outage and others.

"We currently have a water crisis. Hence, there is a shortage of water supply in some areas, which is due mainly to load shedding," AKM Shahid Uddin, director (technical) of the Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Dhaka Wasa), said while talking to the Business Standard recently.

"Our [Dhaka Wasa] overall water demand could be met by running pumps for 10 hours uninterruptedly. But the load shedding-induced frequent interruption now forces us to run the pumps for 20 hours, as it takes four to five hours to regain required pressure in water pipes-lines for just an hour of interruption." 

The water problem appears when there is not adequate pressure in pipelines, he explained, adding that the load shedding increased their production costs greatly in two ways – keeping pumps run for extra hours and using high-priced diesel as an alternative to electricity.

Talking to The Business Standard, dozens of dwellers from Matuail, Jurain, Shahjahanpur, Khilgaon, Badda, Kuril, Bhatara, Rupnagar, Mirpur, Agargaon and Rayerbazar said they have been facing a disruption in water supply for the last couple of days, but they do not know the actual reason behind the crisis.

Take Suruj Ali's house in the Badda area for example. "We have been facing water supply disruption for the last three to four days. We now get little water one or two times a day, with which we have to do our essential work."

"We don't know the actual reason behind the crisis. We did not even see such a problem for long," he added. 

"Our water problem is very old. For almost one year, we saw trouble in the water supply, but we could manage our daily life anyhow.

However, the water crisis has reached an intolerable level over the past one or two weeks," Sabina Haque, a resident of Shahjadpur, told TBS. 

"Now we are passing days, sometimes, without taking shower, even without cooking."

The government started an area-wise organised load shedding across Bangladesh from 19 July this year in a bid to tackle the ongoing energy crisis and reduce foreign currency expenditures.

According to the Dhaka Wasa, there are also some other reasons behind the long water crisis in the capital, such as falling groundwater level.

"As the water level goes down gradually, we are installing more pipes to get the groundwater," Golam Mostafa, an official of the Wasa office in Bhatara, told TBS. He was hopeful that the long crisis will be fixed once the pipe installation is completed. 

The Dhaka Wasa every day lifts and purifies some 210-240 crore litres of water from ground and surface sources. Some 64% comes from ground sources.

To reduce dependency on groundwater, a surface water treatment plant is being built in Rupganj of Narayanganj, Dhaka Wasa said.

Top News

Load Shedding / Water Supply

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: BSS

Begum Fazilatunnessa Mujib . . . woman of moral power

6h | Thoughts
Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

11h | Brands
Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

11h | Brands
Deeply depressed and afraid of living in total darkness, the Noakhali-based housewife Rasheda desires nothing but to get her vision back. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Blind people need 25,000 corneas. Sandhani gets around 25

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What caused the Megalodon to go extinct?

What caused the Megalodon to go extinct?

3h | Videos
92nd birth anniversary of Bangamata Fazilatunnesa Mujib today

92nd birth anniversary of Bangamata Fazilatunnesa Mujib today

4h | Videos
Challenges the world will face after 10 years

Challenges the world will face after 10 years

6h | Videos
Ukraine-Russia war at new stage, fear of nuclear radiation increasing

Ukraine-Russia war at new stage, fear of nuclear radiation increasing

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

2
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

3
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import
Economy

Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import

6
A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker is tugged towards a thermal power station in Futtsu, east of Tokyo, Japan November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
Energy

Summit proposes long-term LNG supply to Petrobangla