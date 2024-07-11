Gas shortage: Country experiencing frequent power outages

UNB
11 July, 2024, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2024, 08:03 pm

Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

The country has been experiencing frequent load shedding today (11 July) as the power generation witnessed a fall due to acute gas shortage. 
 
According to official statistics of the Power Grid Bangladesh PLC, the country started the day with a load shedding of 1850 MW and it was experiencing 1795 MW of shortage in power supply at 12 noon. 
 
At that time, the power demand was 14,750 MW and supply was 12,870 MW. 
 
Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) forecast shows that the country's demand will go up to 15,500 MW in the evening. 
 
Officials fear that the extent of load shedding will go up further with the increased demand in the evening. 
 
Dhaka city has been experiencing huge power cuts as residents of many areas complained that they have been facing frequent load shedding at different spells. 
 
Power utility officials are attributing to drastic fall in gas supply to power plants for this situation in power supply. 
 
Petrobangla official statistics showed that the country's gas supply has declined to 2253 million cubic feet per day (MMCFD) due to a shortfall in import LNG supply. 
 
The Petrobangla's LNG supply capacity came down to 243 MMCFD from 1100 MMCFD which ultimately led to a huge fall in power generation, said the BPDB officials. 
 
Earlier on 4 July, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said power supply situation will improve in the next three to four days while the gas supply will be uninterrupted by the middle of this month. 
 
He made the assurance while addressing a 'Post-Budget' press conference at the his ministry conference room on last Thursday. 
 
The state minister claimed that the power supply situation already started witnessing an improvement. 
 
Nasrul Hamid said it's really tough to keep electricity and fuel uninterrupted here in Bangladesh which is a country of 700 rivers. 
 
"We're now trying our best and the situation is under our control. Gas will be uninterrupted on July 15-16. 
 
He informed that Adani has also resumed power supply while Payra power plant already came in the operation. 
 

