Litton Das denies rumours of attack on his home

Bangladesh's opening batsman and wicketkeeper Litton Kumer Das has denied rumours of an attack on his home in Dinajpur following the reported communal violence in different parts of the country.

"I want to inform everyone with due respect about a matter that has been circulating in various media recently regarding an alleged attack on my home. There is no truth to this news," Litton wrote in a post on his official Facebook profile today (9 August).

"Please do not pay heed to such rumours. My family and I are completely safe," he added.

"I believe our country is non-communal. It should be our only motto now that we can all move forward together in this country, regardless of religion or caste.

"I hope that in the future, we will all stay together and keep this country away from all kinds of violence. Because this country belongs to all of us," the post reads.