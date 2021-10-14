List of razakars to be published soon: AKM Mozammel Haque

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque has said the list of razakars will be published soon after the related law is enacted in the Jatiya Sangsad.

"When the country advances, an anti-independence clique is involved in conspiracy. They conspired with the minorities. Their past activities should not be forgotten. Now, they are spreading lies and propaganda to create religious tensions," he said.

The Minister said this at a views-exchange meeting with the heroic freedom fighters after inaugurating the newly-built Rangpur Sadar Upazila Muktijoddha Complex Bhaban in the city on Thursday evening as the chief guest.

Member of Parliament from Rangpur-3 constituency Rahgir Al Mahi Saad Ershad as a special guest addressed the meeting presided over by Deputy Commissioner of Rangpur Md Asib Ahsan.

The Minister said anti-independence ghosts create religious tensions for no reason and break sculptures.

"Now, again the anti-independence forces have created communal chaos in Cumilla and are trying to create religious tensions across the country," he said.

"Fishing in troubled water will not be allowed by exaggerating religion," he said, adding that a fewer number of religion traders were using Islam as a tool and misleading people with misinterpretation of religion.

He said the law enforcement agencies have arrested several people in the incident. They are being interrogated. The culprits will be unmasked in a short time.

