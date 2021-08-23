Lightning strikes kill seven in Dinajpur

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 August, 2021, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2021, 06:01 pm

Related News

Lightning strikes kill seven in Dinajpur

TBS Report
23 August, 2021, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2021, 06:01 pm
Lightning strikes kill seven in Dinajpur

At least seven people including four teens were killed and three more injured in separate incidents of lightning strike in Sadar and Chirirbandar upazilas in Dinajpur on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Sajjad, 13, son of Ainul Islam, Atiq, 16, son of Bablu Mia, Mim, 10, son of Saju Mandal, Apon, 16, of Kalipur area, Abdur Razzak, 28, son of Saimul Islam, Nur Islam, 26, son of Moksed Ali and Abbas Ali, 25, son of Altaf Hossain.

Police said the children were playing in the ground at Upasahar of Sadar upazila around 3:30pm while the thunderbolt struck them killing three on the spot and injuring several others.

Another died after being taken to the hospital, said Mojaffar Hossain, Officer-in-Charge of Dinajpur Kotwali Police Station.

Two among the injured were shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital, the cop said.

Meanwhile, in Chirirbandar another three people were killed in lightning strike while fishing at Sukhdebpur area, said Officer-in-Charge of Chirirbandar Police Station, Subrata Sarkar.

Top News

Lightning strike / killed in lightning strike / killed in Dinajpur

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

21h | Videos
Bangladesh's Shomi with SRK and Beyoncé

Bangladesh's Shomi with SRK and Beyoncé

21h | Videos
Truck Lagbe: Solving your transportation problem

Truck Lagbe: Solving your transportation problem

21h | Videos
Jean Kay: A forgotten hero of 1971

Jean Kay: A forgotten hero of 1971

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

4
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

5
Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding

6
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 