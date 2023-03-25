Let's get rid of hunger & poverty: PM Hasina vows in Independence Day message

UNB
25 March, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 25 March, 2023, 10:28 am

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday (25 March) urged all to work for building a golden Bangladesh free from hunger and poverty.

"Let us join hands to build Golden Bangladesh, free from hunger and poverty, by upholding the ideology of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," she said.

She made the call in a recorded radio and televised message on the eve of the 52nd Independence Day of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh celebrates the national day on March 26 when Bangabandhu declared independence from Pakistan in 1971.

In her message, the premier extended her sincere greetings to all Bangladeshis living in the country and abroad.

She said that the people of the country attained their victory and got an independent and sovereign Bangladesh through the political struggle of 23 years and nine months of Liberation War fought under the leadership of the Father of the Nation.

She also extended her highest respect to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the independence of the country and conveyed her salam to the valiant freedom fighters.

The prime minister said Bangladesh is advancing on the highways of development.

"Bangladesh will be a smart Bangladesh," she vowed.

