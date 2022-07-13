5 senior police officials transferred

Five senior officials of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) have been transferred and given new postings.

The DMP headquarter issued a notification signed by DMP Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam on Wednesday in this regard.

According to the notification, DMP's Additional Police Commissioner (Detective Branch) AKM Hafeez Aktar has been made Additional Police Commissioner (Crime & Operations) while Joint Commissioner of Police (Cyber and Special Crime and DB-North) Mohammad Harun Or Rashid made Additional Police Commissioner (Detective Branch) of DMP.

Harun Or Rashid promoted to DB chief

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic-South) Syed Nurul Islam has been made Additional Police Commissioner (Logistics Finance & Procurement).

Besides, Additional Police Commissioner (Traffic) Md Munibur Rahman (current charge) and Additional Police Commissioner (Counter Terrorism & Transnational Crime) Md Asaduzzaman (current charge) have been given new postings.

The order will be effective from their joining dates, it added.

