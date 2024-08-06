Law enforcement offices vacant

In front of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Headquarters in Dhaka's Minto Road on 6 August. Photo: TBS

Even though the curfew was lifted in Bangladesh today (6 August), most law enforcement offices including Dhaka Metropolitan Police Headquarters and the Detective Branch (DB) remained vacant.

Photo: TBS

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh Police announced a boycott of duty presenting a nine-point demand.

Traffic police officers were also absent from the streets.

Photo: TBS

Their nine-point demand includes compensation for the families of deceased officers and ensuring that at least one family member is appointed to an equivalent position.

They also requested a strict eight-hour work schedule and overtime payments for duty exceeding eight hours.

Additionally, the police officers demanded the right to enjoy public holidays, including Fridays and Saturdays, reads their statement of the nine-point demand.

Photo: TBS

Another key demand was the strengthening of security measures at all police headquarters.

In the morning, policemen at the Rajarbagh Police Lines refused to join duty and were seen chanting slogans at the station.