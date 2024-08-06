Law enforcement offices vacant

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 August, 2024, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 07:00 pm

Related News

Law enforcement offices vacant

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh Police announced a boycott of duty presenting a nine-point demand

TBS Report
06 August, 2024, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 07:00 pm
In front of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Headquarters in Dhaka&#039;s Minto Road on 6 August. Photo: TBS
In front of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Headquarters in Dhaka's Minto Road on 6 August. Photo: TBS

Even though the curfew was lifted in Bangladesh today (6 August), most law enforcement offices including Dhaka Metropolitan Police Headquarters and the Detective Branch (DB) remained vacant.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh Police announced a boycott of duty presenting a nine-point demand.

Traffic police officers were also absent from the streets.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Their nine-point demand includes compensation for the families of deceased officers and ensuring that at least one family member is appointed to an equivalent position.

Police seeks people’s support to protect innocent officials, public properties

They also requested a strict eight-hour work schedule and overtime payments for duty exceeding eight hours.

Additionally, the police officers demanded the right to enjoy public holidays, including Fridays and Saturdays, reads their statement of the nine-point demand.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Another key demand was the strengthening of security measures at all police headquarters.

In the morning, policemen at the Rajarbagh Police Lines refused to join duty and were seen chanting slogans at the station.

police / Law Enforcement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ecstatic crowds celebrate the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led government in front of the TSC of Dhaka University in the capital on Monday after a month-long Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

The march that will echo in history

14h | Panorama
The exuberant people expressed their joy all over the streets, and many were seen snatching keepsakes for a story they will tell for years to come. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Hasina out: Jubilation in the air

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

An image that brought her down

14h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Funky accessories to decorate your car’s interior

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Explaining the situation in Bangladesh what the Indian Foreign Minister said

Explaining the situation in Bangladesh what the Indian Foreign Minister said

5h | Videos
ICC considers Bangladesh's alternative to hosting Women's T20 World Cup

ICC considers Bangladesh's alternative to hosting Women's T20 World Cup

4h | Videos
Major reshuffle in top army posts; Major Zia sacked

Major reshuffle in top army posts; Major Zia sacked

6h | Videos
Who is in charge of traffic; Army and students in security at Ganobhaban and Sangsad Bhaban

Who is in charge of traffic; Army and students in security at Ganobhaban and Sangsad Bhaban

6h | Videos