Police seeks people’s support to protect innocent officials, public properties

TBS Report
06 August, 2024, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 03:31 pm

The officer also asked the police officials to make their positions clear regarding the country’s current volatile situation.

Representational photo of Bangladesh police.
Representational photo of Bangladesh police.

Bangladesh police has urged the support of the people for protecting their innocent officials and public properties from the ongoing violence.

"The country is passing through an unprecedented crisis. The police force is now without any leadership as the accused have gone into hiding. Junior members, who are mostly innocent, are current in harm's way. At a time like this, I urge everyone to show restraint and refrain from harming us and destroying the public properties," Additional Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Staff College Md Sohel Rana said in a press release.

"A new government will bring the perpetrators to justice, I'm sure. But the people must let the innocent members to do their duties of protecting the lives and properties of the nation. People will get an efficient and friendly police force if individuals with talent, integrity, patriotism and honesty are included. That's why I'm asking for everyone's support in this regard," Sohel added.

The officer also asked the police officials to make their positions clear regarding the country's current volatile situation.

