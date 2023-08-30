Khulna’s rail link with rest of the country snapped due to technical glitch
Operations were ongoing to clear the line
Khulna's rail communication with other parts of the country remained suspended following the unfastening of a wheel of a Sagardari Express train near Khulna city this afternoon.
Md Idris Ali, officer-in-charge of Khulna GRP police station, said the incident occurred at 4:17pm today (30 August).
"The Rajshahi-bound Sagardani Express train departed from Khulna station at 4:00pm. When the train arrived in the Shiromani area, the wheel of a compartment loosened off, disrupting rail communication of Khulna with the rest of the country," said the OC.
He added that Efforts were underway to salvage the train.
Derailments have become a common phenomenon on different routes in the country. While the majority of these incidents fortunately result in no casualties, the disruptions to communication bring significant sufferings to the passengers.