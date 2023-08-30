Khulna’s rail link with rest of the country snapped due to technical glitch

Khulna's rail communication with other parts of the country remained suspended following the unfastening of a wheel of a Sagardari Express train near Khulna city this afternoon.

Md Idris Ali, officer-in-charge of Khulna GRP police station, said the incident occurred at 4:17pm today (30 August).

"The Rajshahi-bound Sagardani Express train departed from Khulna station at 4:00pm. When the train arrived in the Shiromani area, the wheel of a compartment loosened off, disrupting rail communication of Khulna with the rest of the country," said the OC.

He added that Efforts were underway to salvage the train.

Derailments have become a common phenomenon on different routes in the country. While the majority of these incidents fortunately result in no casualties, the disruptions to communication bring significant sufferings to the passengers.

