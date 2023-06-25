JS body recommends legal steps for eviction of illegal structures on St Martin’s Island

Bangladesh

UNB
25 June, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2023, 08:08 pm

Photo: UNB
The Parliamentary Standing on Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry on Sunday recommended taking legal steps for the eviction of all illegal structures on St. Martin's Island to maintain its ecological balance.

The recommendations came from the 38th meeting of the parliamentary committee held at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban with its chairman Saber Hossain Chowdhury in the chair, said a handout.

The meeting also held an elaborate discussion over the current situation of the Kathmandu Roadmap to curb air pollution, implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India-Bangladesh over the Sundarbans and the next meeting of the bilateral, participation in COP 28 alongside finalisation of the strategy, finalisation of the Forest Conservation Act, and illegal structures on St. Martin's Island, progress of the recommendations about block bricks taken in its 36th meeting, and the activities of the Climate Change Trust.

The meeting also suggested taking proper steps in implementing the MoU between India and Bangladesh over protecting the Sundarbans.

Committee members Razaul Karim Bablu and Khodeza Nasrin Akter, secretary of the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry, Director General of the Directorate of Environment (DoE), Chairman of Bangladesh Forest Industry Development Corporation and Bangladesh Rubber Board and officers concerned of the ministry were present at the meeting.

