Japan extends Tk14.7M to two grass-roots human security projects

Bangladesh

UNB
15 November, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2023, 09:34 pm

Japan extends Tk14.7M to two grass-roots human security projects

Japan on Wednesday extended a grant of around Tk14.7 million to two Bangladeshi NGOs.

The NGOs are SKS Foundation and Good Neighbors Bangladesh.

Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori signed the 'Grant Contracts' for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects (GGHSP) at the Embassy of Japan with the respective organisations.

SKS Foundation has been awarded $82,027 as a grant for the project for procurement of eye care equipment for SKS Eye Hospital in Gaibandha District. With the assistance of the GGHSP funding, SKS Foundation will procure two eye care equipment (1 Optical Coherence Tomography and 1 Visual Field Analyser) to provide quality and affordable eye care diagnosis and treatment in the targeted area.

Good Neighbors Bangladesh has been awarded $53,481 as a grant for the Project for the construction of drinking water supply facilities in Barguna District. With the assistance of the GGHSP funding, Good Neighbors Bangladesh will construct a Drinking Water Supply Facilities to increase access to safe and sustainable drinking water in local communities and improve the lifestyles of local residents to make a difference in the current situation, where people are collecting unsafe drinking and daily use water from the communal wells and ponds in the targeted area.

Japan has supported 215 NGO projects through its Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects (GGHSP) since 1989 with the view to enhancing economic and social human security in the grass-roots levels. The total sum of these GGHSP grants extended to NGOs in Bangladesh to date amounts approximately to $16.9 Million.

Comments

Illustration: TBS

