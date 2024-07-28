Jamaat-Shibir kept low profile initially but eventually escalated violence within quota reform movement: PM Hasina

Spanish Ambassador to Bangladesh Gabriel Maria Sistiaga Ochoa de Chinchetru called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban today (28 July). Photo: UNB.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said today (28 July) that Jamaat-Shibir "terrorists initially kept a low profile within the quota reform movement."

"Eventually, they emerged in the frontline dangerously," said the Prime Minister.

She made these remarks during a meeting with Spanish Ambassador to Bangladesh Gabriel Maria Sistiaga Ochoa de Chinchetru at her official residence, Ganabhaban. PM's Press Secretary M Nayeemul Islam Khan briefed reporters after the meeting.

The Prime Minister accused the terrorists of attacking structures symbolizing the government's achievements, such as the COVID hospital, metro rail, expressway, Setu Bhaban, disaster management building, and data center. "All of our development symbols, which gave comfort and convenience to the masses, became their targets of destruction," she said.

Regarding the army's role in handling the situation, Hasina praised their patience and restraint. "Army personnel showed the highest level of patience on the ground," she said.

She also mentioned that 21 Awami League members were killed in the unrest. Irrespective of party affiliation, the PM said that she is helping all who were affected.

Addressing the demands of the quota reform protesters, she pointed out that the quota system was not in effect at the height of the protests due to a Supreme Court status quo. "What would be the logical ground of their demand at that time?" she questioned.

The Prime Minister assured that the government is taking effective steps to support the families of those killed and injured, including financial assistance and free medical treatment.

Ambassador Chinchetru appreciated the military deployment and curfew imposed for maintaining peace and prosperity. "Everything is gradually improving now," he noted, according to PM's press secretary.

"I saw everything on television but could not understand properly due to the language difference… From the newspaper, I was aware of the destruction due to the mayhem," he said.

The Spanish ambassador, having visited some vandalised sites with Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud, acknowledged the significant development Bangladesh has made over the last 16 years. "The development in the last 16 years is a real thing that anybody can verify," he was quoted as saying, adding that the budget allocations for education, health, and social safety nets reflect the government's commitment to the people's welfare.

"In many countries these kind of budget support do not exist," the ambassador said.

Ambassador at Large M Ziauddin was also present at the meeting.