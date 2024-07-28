Jamaat-Shibir kept low profile initially but eventually escalated violence within quota reform movement: PM Hasina

Bangladesh

UNB
28 July, 2024, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2024, 01:17 pm

Related News

Jamaat-Shibir kept low profile initially but eventually escalated violence within quota reform movement: PM Hasina

She made these remarks during a meeting with Spanish Ambassador to Bangladesh Gabriel Maria Sistiaga Ochoa de Chinchetru at her official residence, Ganabhaban. PM’s Press Secretary M Nayeemul Islam Khan briefed reporters after the meeting.

UNB
28 July, 2024, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2024, 01:17 pm
Spanish Ambassador to Bangladesh Gabriel Maria Sistiaga Ochoa de Chinchetru called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban today (28 July). Photo: UNB.
Spanish Ambassador to Bangladesh Gabriel Maria Sistiaga Ochoa de Chinchetru called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban today (28 July). Photo: UNB.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said today (28 July) that Jamaat-Shibir "terrorists initially kept a low profile within the quota reform movement."

"Eventually, they emerged in the frontline dangerously," said the Prime Minister.

She made these remarks during a meeting with Spanish Ambassador to Bangladesh Gabriel Maria Sistiaga Ochoa de Chinchetru at her official residence, Ganabhaban. PM's Press Secretary M Nayeemul Islam Khan briefed reporters after the meeting.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Prime Minister accused the terrorists of attacking structures symbolizing the government's achievements, such as the COVID hospital, metro rail, expressway, Setu Bhaban, disaster management building, and data center. "All of our development symbols, which gave comfort and convenience to the masses, became their targets of destruction," she said.

Regarding the army's role in handling the situation, Hasina praised their patience and restraint. "Army personnel showed the highest level of patience on the ground," she said.

She also mentioned that 21 Awami League members were killed in the unrest. Irrespective of party affiliation, the PM said that she is helping all who were affected.

Addressing the demands of the quota reform protesters, she pointed out that the quota system was not in effect at the height of the protests due to a Supreme Court status quo. "What would be the logical ground of their demand at that time?" she questioned.

The Prime Minister assured that the government is taking effective steps to support the families of those killed and injured, including financial assistance and free medical treatment.

Ambassador Chinchetru appreciated the military deployment and curfew imposed for maintaining peace and prosperity. "Everything is gradually improving now," he noted, according to PM's press secretary.

"I saw everything on television but could not understand properly due to the language difference… From the newspaper, I was aware of the destruction due to the mayhem," he said.

The Spanish ambassador, having visited some vandalised sites with Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud, acknowledged the significant development Bangladesh has made over the last 16 years. "The development in the last 16 years is a real thing that anybody can verify," he was quoted as saying, adding that the budget allocations for education, health, and social safety nets reflect the government's commitment to the people's welfare.

"In many countries these kind of budget support do not exist," the ambassador said.

Ambassador at Large M Ziauddin was also present at the meeting.

Top News

Bangladesh / Prime Minister / quota reform protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With the final iternation of the Midship Runabout series, Toyota went back to its original roots– a lightweight sports car with the sole focus on driving dynamics. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Toyota MR-S: Go-Kart for the city streets

3h | Wheels
Numbered streets with grid layout seen on Google Maps. Screenshot: Google Maps

Why are the new streets in Dhaka numbered but not named?

8h | Panorama
How Facebook-based businesses are weathering multiple challenges 

How Facebook-based businesses are weathering multiple challenges 

21h | Panorama
In coastal districts like Patuakhali and Khulna, farmers are finding hope in sunflower cultivation as an alternative crop. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How prepared is Bangladesh's agriculture sector to face climate change?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

1w | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos