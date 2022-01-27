Ivan Stefanek's letter seeking EU sanction on RAB is personal: EU Ambassador

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 January, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2022, 12:59 pm

Related News

Ivan Stefanek's letter seeking EU sanction on RAB is personal: EU Ambassador

TBS Report
27 January, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2022, 12:59 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Newly appointed ambassador of the European Union (EU) in Bangladesh Charles Whiteley today said that supporting US sanctions on Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) or seeking further sanction on the elite force is not a matter confirmed by the European Union.

"This can be an individual opinion and I believe everyone has the right to express their personal view," he said while talking to media in the 'Meet the Reporters programme' held at the Nasrul Hamid Auditorium of Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) in the capital on Thursday.

Earlier, European Parliament member Ivan Stefanek sent a letter to EU Foreign Policy Chief Joseph Borel on 20 January seeking to impose sanctions on RAB.

In the letter, he drew attention to the human rights violation charges against RAB including significant election change and the suppression of political dissent.

Addressing the situation as "extremely serious", Ivan Stefanek said that Bangladesh's administration is largely corrupt and relies heavily on the police.

In response to another question, Ambassador Charles Whiteley said, "European Union is interested in the upcoming national elections in Bangladesh and thus it has been closely monitoring the flow of ongoing events in the country."

On 10 December, the US State Department imposed sanctions on RAB and seven of its former and current officials, including the current Inspector General of Police (IGP) and former RAB director general (DG) Benazir Ahmed. Due to the sanctions, they will not get a US visa, and may even have their assets in the US confiscated.

Following that, twelve international human rights organisations have demanded to ban the members of RAB from deployments to the peacekeeping missions. In December, they also sent a letter to the United Nations calling for an in-depth review of the agency's role.

Top News

EU ambassador / Charles Whiteley / European Union (EU) / RAB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Succeeding in a global organisation

1h | Pursuit
Built on a budget of just $2 million, this riveting structure stands as an embodiment to how much can be achieved with so little. Photo: Asif Salman/URBANA

Less is More: How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

2h | Panorama
As the confrontation between India and China becomes part of the status quo in South Asia, smaller states have begun to exert their own leverage. Photo: Reuters

As India and China Compete, Smaller States Are Cashing In

21h | Panorama
A recent study found that biomass burning (burning of leaves, wood, etc) is equally responsible as fossil fuel burning for black carbon emission, known to cause cancer. Photo: Reuters

‘Biomass burning, high sulphur-containing gasoline are compounding air pollution’

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

18h | Videos
A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

20h | Videos
Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

1d | Videos
Tower Hamlets names buildings after five Bengali heroes

Tower Hamlets names buildings after five Bengali heroes

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

3
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

4
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP

5
The drama depicts the state of Dhaka from 1757, 1758 and 1760, Photo: Collected
Glitz

New BTV drama reimagines 18th century Dhaka

6
The ‘Trimmed Egg’ shaped space holds the journal shelves and reading tables. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Habitat

FBS e-library at the University of Dhaka: Renovation of a masterwork