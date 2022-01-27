Ivan Stefanek's letter seeking EU sanction on RAB is personal: EU Ambassador

Newly appointed ambassador of the European Union (EU) in Bangladesh Charles Whiteley today said that supporting US sanctions on Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) or seeking further sanction on the elite force is not a matter confirmed by the European Union.

"This can be an individual opinion and I believe everyone has the right to express their personal view," he said while talking to media in the 'Meet the Reporters programme' held at the Nasrul Hamid Auditorium of Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) in the capital on Thursday.

Earlier, European Parliament member Ivan Stefanek sent a letter to EU Foreign Policy Chief Joseph Borel on 20 January seeking to impose sanctions on RAB.

In the letter, he drew attention to the human rights violation charges against RAB including significant election change and the suppression of political dissent.

Addressing the situation as "extremely serious", Ivan Stefanek said that Bangladesh's administration is largely corrupt and relies heavily on the police.

In response to another question, Ambassador Charles Whiteley said, "European Union is interested in the upcoming national elections in Bangladesh and thus it has been closely monitoring the flow of ongoing events in the country."

On 10 December, the US State Department imposed sanctions on RAB and seven of its former and current officials, including the current Inspector General of Police (IGP) and former RAB director general (DG) Benazir Ahmed. Due to the sanctions, they will not get a US visa, and may even have their assets in the US confiscated.

Following that, twelve international human rights organisations have demanded to ban the members of RAB from deployments to the peacekeeping missions. In December, they also sent a letter to the United Nations calling for an in-depth review of the agency's role.