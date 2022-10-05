Ignored transmission system may have caused repeated power failures: Experts

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 October, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2022, 11:09 pm

Related News

Ignored transmission system may have caused repeated power failures: Experts

TBS Report
05 October, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2022, 11:09 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The reason for Tuesday's power grid failure has not been announced officially yet, but energy experts said not developing and modernising the power transmission system along with the growth in generation capacity might have been causing such failures repeatedly.

Consumers in Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet and Mymensingh suffered from frequent power outages for several hours on Wednesday too after power was restored following Tuesday's blackout.

The investigation committee of the state-owned Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) visited several power generation units Wednesday to find out the reasons behind the national power grid failure.

The committee members did not make any comment regarding the outage, but some officials of the Power Division and the PGCB said a grid line in Ashuganj became overloaded while others speculated that "cascade tripping" at a unit of the Ghorashal power hub caused the blackout.

Cascade tripping occurs due to frequency or other unbalanced conditions. When demand is more than the power generated, the frequency of generators goes down. When the frequency drops below a certain limit, the grid will trip. This will result in sudden loss of power. If demand is less than generation, it will also cause such situations, which are also called blackout or grid failure.

Earlier, on 6 September, the north and north-western parts of the country suffered from a similar power outage for around three hours.

Mohammad Hossain, director general of the Power Cell – the policy formation unit of the Power Division, told The Business Standard that there are some isolated areas where transmission systems need to be upgraded.

"Apart from that, the transmission system has enough capacity to supply electricity across the country."

He further said, "Until now, our targets were to increase the power production capacity and provide hundred percent electrification. But currently we are working on strengthening the transmission and distribution sector."

Md Jamal Ullah Jamal, former managing director of PGCB, said, "Grid failure may occur for different reasons – like trips at power stations, malfunction at the grid sub-station and technical glitches at any point of the distribution system.

"Modernisation of the system and regular upgradation will help to control such incidents."  

Sources at the PGCB said the power generation has registered massive growth in the last 13 years, but the transmission sector has not received the required attention.

The country now aims to shift to a smart country by 2041 after making remarkable progress in digitisation, but the transmission sector has not been digitalised yet.

How PGCB operates transmission system

The PGCB supplies electricity at 50MHz frequency, which is essential for the grid stability.

The grid collapses if the frequency goes below 48MHz or above 52MHz and it fluctuates with the synchronisation between electricity production and demand.

National grid line's frequency goes up when consumption is lower than the production and goes down when the trend reverses, said officials.  

A modern system shuts power generation units automatically when frequency goes up and brings units in production when grid frequency falls.

But the PGCB still depends on telephone calls to bring power plants in operation and shut them down to synchronise with the demand, said Dr Mohammad Tamim, professor at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology.

Is smart grid costly and cumbersome?

In the last 14 years, around $30 billion has been invested in the power sector that increased the country's power generation capacity from 4,942MW to 22,512MW since 2009.

But automation, smart grid and the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system have not been implemented despite repeated urge from internal and external experts.

Dr Mohammad Tamim said there are no barriers to make the system modern and digital other than lack of interest in the Power Division which is only focused on generation capacity build up.

NKSoft Corporation, which helps clients design and instantiate modern grid control, is currently working with two power distribution companies.

NKSoft Corporation Co-founder and Managing Director John Sakhawat Chowdhury said, "Setting up a smart grid is not a big deal. It could be done in a maximum of two years and it may cost around $200 million."

Mohammad Hossain, director general of Power Cell, said a plan to set up a smart grid is being prepared.

"We have already appointed a consultant to find out the best ways to make the transmission grid smart and modern," he said.

Top News

Power outage / National Grid Failure

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Inside Dolonchapa, a women-only bus service, a female conductor is collecting fares from passengers. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Female employment is rising rapidly. Then why are women-only buses ‘unprofitable’?

11h | Panorama
As medicine prices increase, the poorest one-fifth of households will face a difficult tradeoff between life-saving medicines and other basic needs. Photo: Mumit M

Pharma industry needs to prepare for headwinds

14h | Panorama
Workers often sustain severe casualties due to unplanned work practices, and the number is not negligible. All these hazards and casualties are avoidable if proper actions are taken. PHOTO: REUTERS

Towards a safer ship recycling industry

1d | Panorama
The building originally belonged to the Zamindar of then Nowapara of Raujan, Prasanna Kumar Sen.

Storied tale of PK Sen Sattala: The grand old building of Chattogram

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Dholaikhal sees annual business worth Tk8,000-10,000 cr

Dholaikhal sees annual business worth Tk8,000-10,000 cr

1h | Videos
Reasons behind popularity of MSI GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card

Reasons behind popularity of MSI GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card

4h | Videos
Bangladesh falls behind in hitting sixes in T20

Bangladesh falls behind in hitting sixes in T20

4h | Videos
Why Noorjahan Market is so popular?

Why Noorjahan Market is so popular?

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan International Airlines withdraws objectionable memo on cabin crew’s dress code