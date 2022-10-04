Dhaka, Sylhet, Ctg go out of power as national grid collapses

TBS Report 
04 October, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2022, 03:47 pm

Dhaka, Sylhet, Ctg go out of power as national grid collapses

Authorities are yet to identify the exact reason behind the power supply failure

Photo: MumitM/TBS
Photo: MumitM/TBS

Power outages have hit several places in the country's central and southeastern region  – including capital Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet – due to a collapse in the national grid.

Dhaka Electric Supply Company Ltd (Desco) Managing Director (MD) Md Kausar Ameer Ali confirmed the matter to The Business Standard on Tuesday (4 October) noon.

He said, "Electricity supply to the country's central and southeastern region came to a halt at around 2pm today.

"We are coordinating with the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB), the operational body of the national grid, to get things fixed." 

Meanwhile, when contacted, PGCB Spokesperson ABM Badruddoza Khan said, "Efforts are underway to get power supply back as soon as possible."

However, none could confirm the exact reason behind the sudden power failure. 

