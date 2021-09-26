Introduce on-arrival visas to attract foreign tourists: Mahbub Ali

Bangladesh

TBS Report   
26 September, 2021, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2021, 08:51 pm

Introduce on-arrival visas to attract foreign tourists: Mahbub Ali

A master plan regarding the tourism sector is likely to be completed by December 2022, he said

TBS Report   
26 September, 2021, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2021, 08:51 pm
Introduce on-arrival visas to attract foreign tourists: Mahbub Ali

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism, Md Mahbub Ali on Sunday said that his ministry has requested the home ministry to introduce on-arrival visas to attract international tourists during the post-Coronavirus period.

While speaking at a press conference at the secretariat organised marking the World Tourism Day-2021, he said, "A master plan regarding the tourism sector is likely to be completed by December 2022."

"Covid-19 Pandemic has affected tourism badly just like other industries of the country and Bangladesh is not out of this global crisis," the state minister said.

"Currently, the tourist spots of the country have reopened in compliance with the health rules due to the decreasing cases of Covid-19 in the country," added Mahbub Ali, said a press release.

Country's tourism industry is gaining momentum as domestic tourists have started travelling to various tourist spots, he said.

"The celebration of this year's World Tourism Day, therefore, is a special opportunity to present tourism to domestic and foreign tourists and inform them about it," the state minister added.   

This year's theme of the World Tourism Day is "Tourism for Inclusive Growth".

The president and the prime minister have issued separate messages marking the day.

Although the day was not observed in a festive mood last year due to covid-19, the ministry has taken various programmes this year.

World Tourism Day is celebrated on September 27 every year since 1980 by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation.         

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism, State minister for civil aviation and tourism Md Mahbub Ali / State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism, Md Mahbub Ali / on-arrival visas / attract foreign tourists

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Rural people's knowledge about Covid and vaccines

Rural people's knowledge about Covid and vaccines

2h | Videos
Milk Vita looks for a shot in the arm from private firms

Milk Vita looks for a shot in the arm from private firms

2h | Videos
Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

1d | Videos
Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

3
After 35 years, Aziz market, through several transitions, morphed into a shopping complex. Photo Noor-A-Alam 
Panorama

The death of a cultural hub: Aziz Super Market at 35 

4
Union bank official speaking in a press conference. Photo/TBS
Banking

Tk19cr given to a VIP customer after banking hours: Union Bank

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
How RingID Runs
Economy

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives