Introduce on-arrival visas to attract foreign tourists: Mahbub Ali

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism, Md Mahbub Ali on Sunday said that his ministry has requested the home ministry to introduce on-arrival visas to attract international tourists during the post-Coronavirus period.

While speaking at a press conference at the secretariat organised marking the World Tourism Day-2021, he said, "A master plan regarding the tourism sector is likely to be completed by December 2022."

"Covid-19 Pandemic has affected tourism badly just like other industries of the country and Bangladesh is not out of this global crisis," the state minister said.

"Currently, the tourist spots of the country have reopened in compliance with the health rules due to the decreasing cases of Covid-19 in the country," added Mahbub Ali, said a press release.

Country's tourism industry is gaining momentum as domestic tourists have started travelling to various tourist spots, he said.

"The celebration of this year's World Tourism Day, therefore, is a special opportunity to present tourism to domestic and foreign tourists and inform them about it," the state minister added.

This year's theme of the World Tourism Day is "Tourism for Inclusive Growth".

The president and the prime minister have issued separate messages marking the day.

Although the day was not observed in a festive mood last year due to covid-19, the ministry has taken various programmes this year.

World Tourism Day is celebrated on September 27 every year since 1980 by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation.