Govt finalising master plan to strengthen tourism sector: State minister

The government has almost completed drafting a master plan for developing a sustainable tourism industry in the country, State Minister for Tourism Md Mahbub Ali said Thursday at the inaugural ceremony of Bangladesh Travel and Tourism Fair.

This three-day fair has been organised by Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh, the leading trade organisation of the country's tourism industry, at Bangabandhu International Conference Center in the capital.

The government has realised the potentials of tourism in advancing the national economy and helping build a smart Bangladesh, and is thus working to expand the industry on a priority-basis, Mahbub Ali said.

Abu Tahir Muhammad Zaber, chief executive officer of the state-run Bangladesh Tourism Board, said that under the master plan, the government has identified 53 special geographical clusters for developing as tourism hubs and, to this end, is improving road connectivity, telecommunication infrastructure, accommodation facilities, and hospitality facilities in these regions.

The state minister also referred to the three under-development exclusive tourism parks as key features of the government's vision to improve the tourism industry.

There are 146 stalls and 14 pavilions in this year's tourism fair with industry players from India, Nepal, Maldives, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, Japan and Turkey participating among others.

National tourism organisations, tourism associations, tour operators, travel agents and airlines as well as operators of hotels, resorts and hospitals from the participating countries are showcasing their attractive packages in the fair with special discount offers.

The US-Bangla Airlines is offering special packages for travels to India and Malaysia.

Sharuka Wickrama Adittiya, country manager of SriLankan Airlines, told The Business Standard that the airline is offering 15% discount on ticket purchases for the Dhaka-Maldives-Dhaka flights, and has also discounted ticket prices for the Dhaka-Colombo-Dhaka flights.

The Megh Kabbo hilltop cottage at Sajek Valley in Rangamati is offering a 40% discount.

Shiblul Azam Koreshi, president of Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh, told The Business Standard that this is the 11th edition of the annual tourism fair. It will remain open for visitors daily from 10am to 8pm until 4 March. Entrance fee to the fair is Tk30. Students will be able to enter the fair for free. According to the organisers, the title sponsor of the fair is "First Trip."